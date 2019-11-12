Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
399 White Plains Road
Trumbull, CT 06611
203-372-6543
Resources
More Obituaries for Valerie Barrachina
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valerie Barrachina

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Valerie Barrachina Obituary
Valerie E. Barrachina
Valerie (Lucas) Barrachina, age 85, passed away, November 10, 2019, after a short illness, with her loving family by her side.
Valerie was born in Bridgeport, CT to the late Louis and Helen Lucas and was a lifelong Trumbull resident. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by Bunker Ramo for many years. She was an active member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, Harmony Grange and "Our Gang". Valerie was a past member of the Daughters of the Nile and L.A.M.P.S. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and spending time with her wonderful friends.
Valerie was predeceased by her husband, Henry Barrachina, her sisters Louise Malatesta and Helen Bass. Survivors include her sister Rosemarie (Charles) Payne, nephew Charles (Linda) Payne, nieces Rosemarie Rodriquez, Valerie (John) Milkowski and Ellen (Izzie) Acevedo. Stepchildren Ken Barrachina and April Barrachina. She also leaves behind a host of grand and great-nieces and nephews. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment in Long Hill Cemetery. Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Road, Trumbull. Memorial contributions may be made in Valerie's memory to: Harmony Grange #92, P.O. Box 906, Monroe, CT 06468. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mullinsfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Valerie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -