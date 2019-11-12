|
|
Valerie E. Barrachina
Valerie (Lucas) Barrachina, age 85, passed away, November 10, 2019, after a short illness, with her loving family by her side.
Valerie was born in Bridgeport, CT to the late Louis and Helen Lucas and was a lifelong Trumbull resident. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by Bunker Ramo for many years. She was an active member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, Harmony Grange and "Our Gang". Valerie was a past member of the Daughters of the Nile and L.A.M.P.S. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and spending time with her wonderful friends.
Valerie was predeceased by her husband, Henry Barrachina, her sisters Louise Malatesta and Helen Bass. Survivors include her sister Rosemarie (Charles) Payne, nephew Charles (Linda) Payne, nieces Rosemarie Rodriquez, Valerie (John) Milkowski and Ellen (Izzie) Acevedo. Stepchildren Ken Barrachina and April Barrachina. She also leaves behind a host of grand and great-nieces and nephews. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment in Long Hill Cemetery. Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Road, Trumbull. Memorial contributions may be made in Valerie's memory to: Harmony Grange #92, P.O. Box 906, Monroe, CT 06468. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mullinsfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 13, 2019