1/1
Valerie J. Lattanzi
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Valerie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Valerie J. Lattanzi
Valerie J. Lattanzi, 87, of Stratford, a beloved sister, aunt, and friend, passed away peacefully on August 13, 2020. She was born in Bridgeport on September 26, 1932, to the late George and Harriet Philbrick Lattanzi. She lived most of her life in Connecticut, near family, and retired as a bookkeeper. Vivacious, charming, and always in vogue, it's no wonder Valerie was crowned Miss Bridgeport in 1953. Notably, she loved dancing and all types of music. Valerie was free-spirited, loving, and witty, making her an absolute favorite among those who knew her. Most of all she cherished times with family - memories of holidays and summers in Montauk were her fondest. Valerie was a consummate giver, volunteering for many years at Bridgeport Hospital. Valerie's survivors include two sisters, Frances Heinsz of Trumbull and Marie Pawluk of Virginia, a brother, Norman Lattanzi of Shelton, as well as several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. She was predeceased by two brothers, William and George Lattanzi.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. directly in St. Theresa's Church, 5301 Main Street, Trumbull. Face masks are required. Interment will follow in St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 83105. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull, and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Theresa's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
(203) 373-1013
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Abriola Parkview Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved