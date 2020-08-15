Valerie J. Lattanzi
Valerie J. Lattanzi, 87, of Stratford, a beloved sister, aunt, and friend, passed away peacefully on August 13, 2020. She was born in Bridgeport on September 26, 1932, to the late George and Harriet Philbrick Lattanzi. She lived most of her life in Connecticut, near family, and retired as a bookkeeper. Vivacious, charming, and always in vogue, it's no wonder Valerie was crowned Miss Bridgeport in 1953. Notably, she loved dancing and all types of music. Valerie was free-spirited, loving, and witty, making her an absolute favorite among those who knew her. Most of all she cherished times with family - memories of holidays and summers in Montauk were her fondest. Valerie was a consummate giver, volunteering for many years at Bridgeport Hospital. Valerie's survivors include two sisters, Frances Heinsz of Trumbull and Marie Pawluk of Virginia, a brother, Norman Lattanzi of Shelton, as well as several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. She was predeceased by two brothers, William and George Lattanzi.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. directly in St. Theresa's Church, 5301 Main Street, Trumbull. Face masks are required. Interment will follow in St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 83105.
