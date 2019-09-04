|
Valerie Lukacs Basoka Vida, age 92, of the Black Rock section of Bridgeport, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11 am in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Rd., Fairfield Center with entombment to follow in Mt. Grove Cemetery. Friends may call on Saturday from 10 am until the time of services. To sign an online register, read the complete obituary, purchase flowers or to get travel directions, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 8, 2019