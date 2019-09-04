Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 256-8988
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
View Map
Valerie Vida Obituary
Valerie Lukacs Bacsoka Vida
Valerie Lukacs Basoka Vida, age 92, of the Black Rock section of Bridgeport, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11 am in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Rd., Fairfield Center with entombment to follow in Mt. Grove Cemetery. Friends may call on Saturday from 10 am until the time of services.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 8, 2019
