Valerie Lukacs Bacsoka Vida, age 92, of the Black Rock section of Bridgeport, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Born and raised in Buj, Hungary, daughter of the late Janos and Anna Dobosi Lukacs, Valerie came to the United States in 1956 and had lived in Fairfield and Bridgeport for most of her life. She had worked for the Warners Brothers Corset Factory for many years until her retirement. Valerie was an active parishioner of the former Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church of Bridgeport. She enjoyed sewing, crafting and needlework. Survivors include her niece, Edit Matyas, a grandniece, Edith Valerie Papp and her husband Endre Akos Papp and their children Endre Zsombor Papp and Gergely Csongor Papp as well as members of the Bacsoka family of Hungary. Valerie was predeceased by her husbands, Geza Bacsoka and Alexander Vida. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11 am in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Rd., Fairfield Center with entombment to follow in Mt. Grove Cemetery. Friends may call on Saturday from 10 am until the time of services.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 27, 2019