Valerie Woodworth Obituary
Valerie Woodworth
Valerie Kocsis Woodworth, beloved wife of the late John F. Woodworth, of Fairfield, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 23, 2019, just short of her 100th birthday. She is survived by her sons, Paul Woodworth and his wife Rosette, Peter Woodworth and his wife Kathleen and Albert Woodworth. A brief service will be held at Mountain Grove Cemetery in Bridgeport at 11:00 a.m. on May 29th for any who wish to attend. And in Valerie's own words,
"Thank You to all who made this very long journey possible". To sign her online register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on May 24, 2019
