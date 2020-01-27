|
Vallerie P. Rodick
Vallerie P. Rodick, age 88, of Milford, beloved wife of the late William Rodick entered peaceful rest on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at the Mary Wade Home in New Haven. She was born on August 20, 1931 in Bridgeport and the daughter of the late Kenneth and Wilma (Miller) Morse. She spent most of her life in Milford. Mrs. Rodick was an inspector at Bic Corp for over 18 years before her retirement. Mrs. Rodick is survived by her devoted eight children, Audrey Moore (Donald) of Milford, Sharon Ianello (Raymond) of New Haven, Deborah Michaud (Louis) of FL, Cynthia Forbes of Milford, Valerie Rockwell of Willimantic, Nancy Garrand of New Mexico, Steven Rockwell of Milford and Kiraly Perfetti (Mauricio) of NY and 16 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Her daughter, Jennifer DeCrezenzo and her granddaughter, Dawn Marie Lanzante predeceased her. A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Friday, January 31st at 10:30 a.m. at Woodmont United Church of Christ, 1000 New Haven Avenue, Milford. Donations may be made in her memory to the Post 7788, 422 Naugatuck Avenue, Milford, CT 06460. Arrangements have been entrusted with THE GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 291 BRIDGEPORT AVENUE, MILFORD. To share a memory, please go to www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 28, 2020