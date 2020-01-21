|
Van Joseph Nichols
Van Joseph Nichols, age 74, better known to his loved ones as "Joe" and "Poochie", died January 18, 2020, surrounded by his devoted and loving family after a long illness due to Agent Orange exposure.
Van served our country honorably as a sergeant in the Army. He fought on the front lines in the Vietnam War and was a recipient of the Bronze Star Medal. He worked at Sikorsky Aircraft until his illness. He was a lifetime member of the Veterans Korean, Vietnam & Saudi Wars Greater Hartford Chapter #1. Van was the most unselfish and kind husband, father, and grandfather and he showed us his love every day.
Van leaves behind his beloved wife of 40 years, Diane Rowe-Nichols; his mother, Josephine Senitio Farr; his two devoted daughters, Sabrina Nichols (Jose Aquino) and Brittany Nichols of Stratford; three grandchildren, Vincent, Gianna, and Anthony, who proudly called him Grandpa Joe; his father-in-law, Joseph A. Rowe Sr. (Ginger); his siblings, Marion Edward Farr (LaVerne), Helen Farr Patterson, Michelle Lynn Farr Munson, and Michael Matthews (Rose); and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Friends are invited to attend the funeral service on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford. Interment will follow in St. Michael Cemetery. Friends may call the morning of the funeral from 9-11 a.m. Those who so desire may make contributions in Van's memory to Veterans of Korean, Vietnam & Saudi Wars Assoc. Connecticut Greater Hartford Chapter #1, 82 Shadycrest Dr., East Hartford, CT 06118. Visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com to express condolences online.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 22, 2020