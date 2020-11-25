Vanna Bicocchi DeAngelis
Vanna Bicocchi DeAngelis, age 87 of Bridgeport, beloved wife of Emilio DeAngelis for 67 years, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Born on December 1, 1932 in Bedonia, Parma, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Guglielmo and Norma Serpagli Bicocchi. Vanna was a bright and studious child. She arrived in America when she was 16 and met her husband 71 years ago. She worked for some time as a seamstress where she sewed to perfection. Whether she was baking her famous Italian cookies, sewing craft dolls for her grandchildren or cooking her risotto or minestrone soup for her family, she was meticulous in every detail. Vanna was always available to lend a helping hand and gave of her time unselfishly. She leaves behind a legacy of kindness and generosity to everyone who knew her. She enjoyed baking, crossword puzzles and making Limoncello for everyone. Her greatest joy came from her family and friends whom she held dear. She had a gentle spirit and unrelenting faith, so we know she is walking with the angels. She will be greatly missed by her loving children, Marco DeAngelis and his wife Hanna, Floria Amico and her husband Robert, four cherished grandchildren, Dina Samsonov and her husband Yuri, Gina Epifano, Deidra DeAngelis, and Joey Epifano and his wife Damas, two adored great-grandchildren, Sofia and Nikolai Samsonov, a brother, Ivano Bicocchi and his wife Antoinette, sisters-in-law Anna and Josephine Tartaglia, as well as extended family and friends.
A graveside service will take place on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 10:45 a.m. directly in the Garden Mausoleum at St. Michael's Cemetery, 2205 Stratford Ave., Stratford. Face masks must be worn, and social distancing is expected. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com
.