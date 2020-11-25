1/1
Vanna DeAngelis
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vanna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vanna Bicocchi DeAngelis
Vanna Bicocchi DeAngelis, age 87 of Bridgeport, beloved wife of Emilio DeAngelis for 67 years, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Born on December 1, 1932 in Bedonia, Parma, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Guglielmo and Norma Serpagli Bicocchi. Vanna was a bright and studious child. She arrived in America when she was 16 and met her husband 71 years ago. She worked for some time as a seamstress where she sewed to perfection. Whether she was baking her famous Italian cookies, sewing craft dolls for her grandchildren or cooking her risotto or minestrone soup for her family, she was meticulous in every detail. Vanna was always available to lend a helping hand and gave of her time unselfishly. She leaves behind a legacy of kindness and generosity to everyone who knew her. She enjoyed baking, crossword puzzles and making Limoncello for everyone. Her greatest joy came from her family and friends whom she held dear. She had a gentle spirit and unrelenting faith, so we know she is walking with the angels. She will be greatly missed by her loving children, Marco DeAngelis and his wife Hanna, Floria Amico and her husband Robert, four cherished grandchildren, Dina Samsonov and her husband Yuri, Gina Epifano, Deidra DeAngelis, and Joey Epifano and his wife Damas, two adored great-grandchildren, Sofia and Nikolai Samsonov, a brother, Ivano Bicocchi and his wife Antoinette, sisters-in-law Anna and Josephine Tartaglia, as well as extended family and friends.
A graveside service will take place on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 10:45 a.m. directly in the Garden Mausoleum at St. Michael's Cemetery, 2205 Stratford Ave., Stratford. Face masks must be worn, and social distancing is expected. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Graveside service
10:45 AM
Garden Mausoleum at St. Michael's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
(203) 373-1013
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Abriola Parkview Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved