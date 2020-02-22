Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Velia P. (Val) Magi


1925 - 2020
Velia P. (Val) Magi Obituary
Velia (Val) P. Magi
Velia (Val) P. Magi, a Trumbull resident for 65 years, died on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the age of 94. Born on May 23, 1925 in Bridgeport, CT she was the beloved wife of Eugene Magi for 64 years and the daughter of Oliver and Louisa Anzidei. She was a graduate of Central High School, and Butler Business School. After graduation, she worked for Sikorsky Aircraft as an administrative assistant in the purchasing department. She also worked as administrative assistant for both the Italian Community Center and later the Town of Trumbull. She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Dr./J.D. Judith Magi Chervenak and her husband, Dr. Frank Chervenak of New York City and Dr. Barbara Magi Tarasovich, CPA of Shelton, an Associate Professor of Accounting at Sacred Heart University; two grandchildren, Francis Anthony and Dr. Joseph John Chervenak. She was predeceased by his sister, Gloria Anzidei Whitaker and son-in-law, Jonathan Tarasovich. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the staff at Split Rock Senior Living in Shelton for the compassionate care given to Val. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Theresa Roman Catholic Church in Trumbull, CT. To light a virtual candle, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 23, 2020
