Services Harding Funeral Home 210 Post Road East Westport , CT 06880 (203) 227-3458 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Saint Luke Catholic Church 49 Turkey Hill Road North

February 1, 1924 - May 4, 2019Vera D. Awad, 95, of Stratford, CT and longtime, former resident of Westport, CT, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 4, 2019, at St. Vincent's Hospital, surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Awad was born February 1, 1924 in Bridgeport, CT and grew up in Montreal, Canada where she was a graduate of Villa Maria, a private Catholic high school. She was preceded in death by her husband James H. Awad. Survivors include one daughter, Elizabeth Bartolone of Bellevue, WA; three sons, James G. Awad and his wife Marian of Westport, CT, William J. Awad and his wife Allyne of Houston, TX, and Gerard Awad and his wife Stephanie of Stratford, CT; one sister, Geraldine Nolan, and one brother, William Nolan, as well as grandchildren Kyle, Alexis, Chloe, Jamie, and Will along with many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Awad was also preceded in death by her sister, Marion Borgman.

Vera was not only generous, compassionate, and extremely intelligent, she believed in herself as a woman and made sure it was known that as a woman she was just as strong, if not stronger, than the men around her. Her careers included working for the U.S. Consulate General in Montreal during World War II, where she helped identify several German spies trying to enter the United States after determining they were traveling with falsified documents. Vera returned to CT with her family and started work at IBM in Bridgeport, CT, where she met her beloved husband of 51 years, James. When Jim first reported to work at IBM on that fateful day, Vera told him he could not enter as the office was not open yet. Little did she know, Jim was the new IBM Sales Manager reporting for his first day on the job.

For over 40 years, Vera and her family lived in Westport, CT. She was a regular fixture at Gristedes on Main Street—the meeting place back in the day—where she was always warmly welcomed by Lou & Harold and talked the morning away with so many other friends. Vera's other regular stops included Gold's Delicatessen to visit with Kenny, Irving, and Julius. Her favorite spots were The Peppermill as well as the Arrow restaurant and the Red Barn were she always received the red-carpet treatment from the entire Nistico family. Vera was a proud, longtime Westport community resident: a town that gave her decades of great friendships; a town where she gave enjoyment to everyone she met; a town she loved.

Vera was a loving mother and grandmother, a traveler, a great conversationalist, and a friend to everyone. She particularly loved champagne, red wine, and chocolate. She also loved big dogs, particularly the family dogs that somehow always seemed to be named "Sherry". Her stories and accomplishments will be passed down for years to come, and she will remain an excellent role model to those who were lucky enough to be in her company.

The Harding Funeral Home in Westport, CT is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am on Tuesday, May 28 at Saint Luke Catholic Church, 49 Turkey Hill Road North. A private interment will take place at the Awad family cemetery in Ashland, MA, where she will rest in peace next to her beloved husband Jim. Vera was loved by all and will be greatly missed. She was a remarkable woman and will remain in the hearts of all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift in Vera's name to your local animal shelter. Published in Connecticut Post on May 18, 2019