Vera Satchell Baker

Vera Satchell Baker, age 101 of Milford, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2019 at West River Rehab Center. She was the loving mother of Lynne Baker Harrison, daughter of Mabel Satchell Jeffreys and the devoted wife for 62 years of Edward Baker. Born in London, England on June 14, 1917, she was proud of her war-time service as a bus conductress for the London Transport and for the Southdown Bus Service in Chichester, West Sussex. Moving to the U.S. in 1963, she was head housekeeper for the Sheraton Hotel Chain until her retirement in 1978. Besides her daughter, survivors include two granddaughters, Suzanne Harrison Thomas (Christopher) and Melanie Harrison. Three great-grandchildren, Evan, Sarah and Lauren Thomas. Two sisters, Daphne Jeffreys Tre (John) of Suffolk, England and Sheila Jeffreys Short (Kenneth) of London, England and many nieces and nephews. Besides her mother and husband, she was predeceased by brothers Edward Frank, John, Reginald, Ronald in England and Brian Jeffreys in Auckland, New Zealand and sisters Doris Jeffreys Clarke and Pamela Jeffreys Robertson both of Auckland, New Zealand. At Vera's request, there will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made out to Natalie Mihalchick and mailed to West River Rehab Center, Recreation Department, 245 Orange Avenue, Milford, Connecticut, 06461, Attn: Natalie Mihalchick. At this time Vera's family would like to thank all the staff at West River Rehab Center, for the excellent care she received. You are all amazing people and each and every one of you contributed to making her last years happy. Arrangements have been entrusted with the GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 291 BRIDGEPORT AVENUE, MILFORD. To share a memory, please visit www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary