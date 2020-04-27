Home

Vera Wood

Vera Wood Obituary
Vera (Fusco) Wood
Vera (Fusco) Wood, 91, a longtime resident of Stratford, most recently of Lord Chamberlain, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Harvey Wood, Vera is survived by her brother, Anthony Cacavollia, and sister, Joann Gay. Vera previously worked for the Milford Board of Education. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a number of other siblings. A memorial service will be held after the Coronavirus restrictions are lifted.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 28, 2020
