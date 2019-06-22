Verena Evans

Verena Evans, an Easton resident for more than 50 years, died April 29, 2019 at the age of 96. She had moved to Southbury in the fall of 2018.

She was the widow of John P. Evans, who died in 1972 while serving as Chief Prosecuting Attorney for the Circuit Court for the State of Connecticut. They met in the U.S. Army where she served as a nurse. Verena was active in local Democratic politics, first in Trumbull and then in Easton, serving on the Democratic State Central Committee for two years. After her husband's death, she returned to nursing, specializing in occupational health, and retired from the RemGrit Corporation. Until recently, she was an active volunteer, particularly as a tutor and reader at the Read School in Bridgeport through the School Volunteer Association. Donations to the association, at 280 Tesiny Ave., Bridgeport 06606 would be appreciated. Verena is survived by her daughter Charlotte Evans; her son Paul Evans and his wife, Cristina; her daughter Laura Evans and her husband, Robert Pawlikowski; her grandson, Brian Evans and his wife, Julia, and two great-grandsons, Sebastian and Ian Evans. There will be a memorial service Friday, June 28 at 11 a.m. at Notre Dame of Easton Church, 655 Morehouse Rd., Easton. Published in Connecticut Post on June 23, 2019