Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 256-8988
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
Notre Dame of Easton Church,
655 Morehouse Rd
Easton, CT
Resources
Veronica Adriani Obituary
Veronica Adriani
Veronica Somma Adriani, age 92 of Easton, wife of the late Phillip Adriani, Sr., passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, July 7, 2019 with her loving family by her side. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 9:30 a.m. directly at Notre Dame of Easton Church, 655 Morehouse Rd., Easton with burial to follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorn, NY. Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Rd., Fairfield Center. A complete obituary will appear in the Wednesday edition of the CT Post. To sign an online register, purchase flowers or to get travel directions, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on July 9, 2019
