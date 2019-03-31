|
Veronica (Ronnie) Cantiello
Veronica (Ronnie) Budlowski Cantiello, 89, of Trumbull, entered suddenly into eternal rest on March 25, 2019 at St. Vincent's Medical Center. Born in Trumbull, she worked until her retirement at 3030 Park as a Nurses Aide.
Ronnie is survived by her devoted son, Joseph Cantiello of Trumbull and many loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her Polish immigrant parents, Edward and Rose (Adolecka) Budlowski; her brothers, Frank, Stanley and Chester Budlowski and her sisters, Eleanor Zisman, Bertha Seffick, Anna Gilroy and Helen Mosebach.
A Celebration of her Life will be held on Sunday, April 7th at 2:00 p.m. at the Budlowski Residence, 38 Shelview Drive in Shelton. To send an online condolence, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 31, 2019