Veronica "Ronnie" McLaughlin
Veronica "Ronnie" McLaughlin, an 88-year-old resident of Shelton, entered into eternal rest Oct. 29. She was born April 18, 1931 in Rutland, VT, daughter of the late Samuel & Mary Elia and worked as a Deli Manager for Stop & Shop. She leaves to cherish her memory daughter Cynthia McLaughlin of Seymour, son Kenneth McLaughlin Granville, Ohio, her sisters Enes Elia of Southbury and Sylvia Mackowski of Woodbury and 3 granddaughters Briana Ogden of Seymour and Jennifer and Rachel McLaughlin, both of Ohio. She was predeceased by her sister Marylin Blanchette. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 11:30 at The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St., Ansonia, CT. Burial will be private. Friends may call on Friday at the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friends who wish may make donations to The , CT Chapter 200 Executive Blvd., Southington 06489.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 31, 2019