Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home
12 Franklin Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
203-735-0036
Resources
More Obituaries for Veronica McLaughlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Veronica "Ronnie" McLaughlin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Veronica "Ronnie" McLaughlin Obituary
Veronica "Ronnie" McLaughlin
Veronica "Ronnie" McLaughlin, an 88-year-old resident of Shelton, entered into eternal rest Oct. 29. She was born April 18, 1931 in Rutland, VT, daughter of the late Samuel & Mary Elia and worked as a Deli Manager for Stop & Shop. She leaves to cherish her memory daughter Cynthia McLaughlin of Seymour, son Kenneth McLaughlin Granville, Ohio, her sisters Enes Elia of Southbury and Sylvia Mackowski of Woodbury and 3 granddaughters Briana Ogden of Seymour and Jennifer and Rachel McLaughlin, both of Ohio. She was predeceased by her sister Marylin Blanchette. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 11:30 at The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St., Ansonia, CT. Burial will be private. Friends may call on Friday at the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friends who wish may make donations to The , CT Chapter 200 Executive Blvd., Southington 06489.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Veronica's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -