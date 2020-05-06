Veronica Welky
Veronica "Ronnie" A. Welky
Veronica "Ronnie" A. Welky, age 88, passed away peacefully on April 13th with the caring staff of the Carolton Convalescent Hospital at her side. Born in Haverstraw, NY, Ronnie resided in Fairfield most of her life. She was retired from the A&P and from Klein's of Westport. She was predeceased by her parents, John and Anna, and her brother Joseph and his wife. She is survived by Betty Perry, her aunt, and many cousins. Per Ronnie's wishes, funeral services will be private. Arrangements are in the care of the FAIRFIELD FUNERAL HOME of EDMUND W. DOUGIELLO, 36 South Pine Creek Road.

Published in Connecticut Post on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Funeral services provided by
Edmund W Dougiello Funeral Home
36 S Pine Creek Rd
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 259-9466
