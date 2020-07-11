1/1
Vicki Brideau-Vitale
1971 - 2020
Vicki J. Brideau-Vitale
Vicki J. Brideau-Vitale, age 48, a proud Bridgeport native, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, surrounded by her devoted family; she was the beloved daughter of Jim and Jean Brideau. A graduate of Notre Dame Fairfield, class of 1990, Vicki was a longtime employee of the Town of Westport, BOE. A devoted Giants fan, Vicki loved to cook for family and friends, host parties, and relax on summer Sundays at Seaside Park. She will be deeply missed, and forever in the hearts of her loving family, and affectionate friends.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph, their son, Jack Michael, a brother, Eric and sister-in-law Jill, along with their three children. Friends are invited to attend calling hours on Monday, July 13, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. All other services will take place at the convenience of the family. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com



Published in Connecticut Post on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Parente-Lauro Funeral Home Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Parente-Lauro Funeral Home Inc.
559 Washington Ave.
Bridgeport, CT 06604
203-579-1494
