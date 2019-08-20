|
Vicki Barnes Dorflinger
Vicki Barnes Dorflinger, age 73 of Bridgeport, beloved wife of the late Morgan Dorflinger, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 15, 2019. She spent her last days surrounded by loved ones. She was the daughter of the late Leslie and Betty Barnes.
Vicki was a 1964 graduate of The University School in Bridgeport. Vicki and Morgan were the owners of The Greenfield Food Shop in Fairfield for many years. Vicki enjoyed being with family and most of all Christmas. Vicki enjoyed knitting blankets for others – if you were lucky enough to receive one, then you held a special place in her heart. Vicki enjoyed her time raising her family in the North End of Bridgeport, where she became "Mom" to many others – who she loved dearly.
Vicki is survived by her loving children, Robin Hynes (Peter) of Stratford, CT, Drew Dorflinger (Anna) of Ansonia, CT and Brook Dorflinger of Bridgepor, CT; sister-in-law Gail Dorflinger, brother-in-law Christian Dorflinger; Her cherished grandchildren: Brenna, Theresa and Aislin Hynes, Kyle Dorflinger, and Dan Dorflinger; her dear friends, Jack and Elsie Vavrek and Debby Bruce Dorflinger. She was predeceased by her grandson, Drew Edward Dorflinger.
Friends may greet the family on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Dennis & D'Arcy – Abriola & Kelemen Funeral Home, 2611 Main Street, Stratford. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the family.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 21, 2019