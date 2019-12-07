Connecticut Post Obituaries
Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home
88 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 255-8993
Vicki Lee Ashkins Lopez, 66, died suddenly on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. She was deeply loved by all who knew her and was an amazing wife, daughter, sister, niece and aunt to her many nieces and nephews. Vicki leaves behind her loving husband Ray Lopez, parents Bob and Marion Ashkins, brothers Corky (Ellen), Michael and sister Cindy (Robert) as well as her dear uncle David Creem (Elaine). She was predeceased by her loving mother Rosalind Creem. Vicki graduated Roger Ludlowe High School, and attended C.W. Post College and graduated the University of Miami. She worked side by side with her husband Ray at Ray Lopez Company. A memorial service will be held Monday Dec. 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Abraham Green and Son Funeral Home, 88 Beach Road in Fairfield. Ray and the Ashkins Family request donations be sent in Vicki's memory to Jewish Senior Services.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 8, 2019
