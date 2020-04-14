|
|
Vicki J. Brideau-Vitale
Vicki J. Brideau-Vitale, age 48, a proud Bridgeport native, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, surrounded by her devoted family; she was the beloved daughter of Jim and Jean Brideau. A graduate of Notre Dame Fairfield, class of 1990, Vicki was a longtime employee of the Town of Westport, BOE. A devoted Giants fan, Vicki loved to cook for family and friends, host parties, and relax on summer Sundays at Seaside Park. She will be deeply missed, and forever in the hearts of her loving family, and affectionate friends.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph, their son, Jack Michael, a brother, Eric and sister-in-law Jill, along with their three children. Due to current situations with Covid-19, per the family's request, services will be at a later date. Funeral services will be provided by the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com
Published in Connecticut Post from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020