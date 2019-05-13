Victor Edward Casaretti

Victor Edward Casaretti, 72, of Trumbull, was found deceased in his home on Friday, May 10, 2019. He was born in Brooklyn, New York, on October 10, 1946, the son of the late Edward Casaretti, and of Marie Casaretti, 94, who survives him. Victor was a veteran of the United States Air Force who proudly served in the Vietnam War, and earned degrees from Pace University and Fordham University. He was an active member in both the communities of Monroe and Trumbull, and had a great affinity for dogs, crossword puzzles, world history and science-fiction films. Victor was formally married to Betty Anne Casaretti for the 36 years they lived in Monroe. He is survived by his two loving daughters, Diane and Victoria, in addition to his sister, Virginia; brothers Anthony, Ronald and Eddie; and grandsons Carter and Alex. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Services will be open to the public at Spadaccino & Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home, 315 Monroe Turnpike. A wake will be held May 15, from 4-8 p.m. Formal services will be May 16 at 11 a.m. Published in Connecticut Post on May 13, 2019