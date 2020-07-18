Victor F. Ranucci, Sr.
Victor Frank Ranucci Sr., age 87, of Bridgeport, beloved husband of the late Angela Silano Ranucci, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 17, 2020 at St. Vincent's Medical Center. Born in Bridgeport on April 18, 1933, he was a son of the late Ralph and Anna Martino Ranucci. Victor was a retired employee of the City of Bridgeport with over 20 years of dedicated service. An avid New York Yankee fan, Victor loved being out on the course playing a round of golf with his friends. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed cooking the many vegetables from his garden at family dinners. But above all he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather; who loved spending time with his family. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him. Survivors include his loving son, Ralph Ranucci, Sr. and his wife Verena of Bridgeport, his cherished grandson, Ralph Ranucci, Jr, as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, Angela, he was predeceased by his son, Victor Ranucci, Jr., and brothers, Ralph, Daniel and Frank Ranucci.
A graveside service will take place on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. directly in the Garden Mausoleum of St. Michael Cemetery, 2205 Stratford Ave., Stratford. At Victor's request, there will be no calling hours. Arrangements entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Swim Across the Sound, c/o St. Vincent's Medical Center Foundation, 2800 Main St., Bridgeport, CT 06606. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com
.