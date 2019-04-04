Victor Fairchild

Victor Fairchild, 88, of Davie, Florida, passed away on February 12, 2019, following a period of declining health.

Victor was born in France on June 3, 1930. As a young man, he moved to Montreal, Canada, where he worked as a stage and TV set decorator. He subsequently relocated to Bridgeport, Connecticut, initially working as an interior decorator, followed by a long career at Arthur's in Southport, where he was adored by his clients. He eventually moved to Southport and, like many northeners, began spending portions of each winter in Florida. He fully relocated to Florida in 2000.

Victor had a great love of dogs. Throughout his life, there was rarely a time when he did not have—and pamper, at least one dog, often a poodle. He appreciated beautiful flowers, enjoyed entertaining and was a terrific, generous host.

Victor is survived by his family in France, closest among them his nephew Bernard Ultre, and many friends, including his very close friend, Imad Fakhry. He was predeceased by his biological parents and siblings, all of whom lived in France, and by his beloved adoptive father, the late Leslie Fairchild of Bridgeport.

Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Victor's life, at noon on Friday, April 12, 2019, Artisan restaurant (Cunningham Room), Delamar Hotel, 275 Old Post Road, Southport, CT.

In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to consider making a donation in Victor's memory to the animal welfare/rights organization of their choice.