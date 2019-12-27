|
|
Victoria "Jo" Kapral
Victoria "Jo" Kapral, age 85 of Milford, beloved wife of the late Michael J. Kapral, passed away at Bridgeport Hospital on Sunday, December 22, 2019. Born September 29, 1934 in Bridgeport, CT, she was the daughter of the late Rosario S. and Victoria J. DeBrizzi. "Jo" as she liked to be called was an employee for Stratford Board of Education for over 25 years. Prior to that, she worked at the former AVCO in Stratford. She was also a homemaker and in her spare time she enjoyed crocheting, gardening and playing cards. In addition to her husband Mike, she is survived by her children: Michael Kapral and wife Joan of Shelton, Michele Kapral of Milford, Maureen Kapral of West Haven and Daniel Kapral of Ansonia. She is also survived by many cherished grandchildren and great grandchildren, her sister Santina Zueweski of Stratford and her sister-in-law Diane Goessinger of Milford. She is predeceased by her brothers Alfred and Nicholas and sisters Antoinette, Lucy and Francis. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, December 30th at 9:30a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 70 Gulf St., Milford, CT 06460. Burial to follow at St. Michael's cemetery, Stratford. There will be no calling hours. To leave a personal condolence for the family, please visit www.nutmegcremation.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 28, 2019