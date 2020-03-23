|
Victoria J. Newman
Victoria J. Newman, age 72, of Bridgeport, beloved wife of Robert, passed away on March 19, 2020. In addition to Robert Newman, her devoted husband of 50 years, Victoria's memory will be cherished by her children, Christopher Newman, and his wife, Laura, of Shelton, Jaime Ortiz, and her husband, Carlos, of Stratford; her grandchildren, Airel, Daniel, Alexa, Jacob, Anthony, and Celina; a great-grandson, Cameron Moore, Jr.; her siblings, Bonnie VanStone and her husband, Rich, of Waterbury, Roger Sabo and his wife MaryAlice, of Rhode Island; several nieces and nephews, as well as, her best friend of 48 years, Lynne Gainnotti. She was predeceased by her parents, Victor Sabo and Bessie Oslai Horvath. Born in Bridgeport, Victoria graduated from Bassick High School in 1965. She loved caring for her family, cooking traditional Hungarian meals, and sunning on the beach with family and friends. Victoria will be lovingly remembered by all she touched in life. Private funeral services will be held on Wednesday with her interment to
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 24, 2020