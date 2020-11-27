Victoria Petrowski
Mrs. Victoria J. (Kasper) Petrowski, 75, of Sebastian, Florida, passed away at her daughter's home in Readfield with her loving family at her side on November 18, 2020, following a brief illness. She is the wife of the late John F. Petrowski, Sr. with whom she shared 35 years of marriage.
Victoria was born on April 30, 1945, in Bridgeport, CT. She is the daughter of the late Charles and Sabina (Soltysiak) Kasper. Victoria grew up in Trumbull, Connecticut where she was a graduate of Bullard-Havens Technical High School. Victoria and John raised their family in Seymour, Connecticut.
Victoria and John enjoyed traveling throughout the Caribbean and visiting the beautiful islands. She also loved cooking, baking, quilting, researching her family history, and spending time with her beloved grandchildren. She was an avid reader who loved James Patterson's books.
Victoria worked as a Secretary for Seymour High School for many years before working for the Connecticut State Police Narcotics division as an office assistant until her retirement in 1996. Victoria and John moved to Brewster, Massachusetts, where they set out to enjoy their retirement.
She is survived by her three children Christine V. (George) Tamborini of Readfield, Maine, John F. Petrowski, Jr. (Maria Krieger) of Beacon Falls, Connecticut, and Marc C. Petrowski (Yvonne Gauthier) of Bridgeport, Connecticut; her brother Charles Kasper of Charleston, South Carolina, her sister Carol (Charles) Baldwin of Chatham, Massachusetts, and her cousin and best friend, Sylvia (Edward) Wheeler of Bridgeport, Connecticut. She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren Anthony, Olivia, Michael Tamborini and Stephanie (Brandon) Mokris, and her great-grandson Finn as well as many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her cats Molly and Oliver.
In honoring Victoria's wishes, Funeral Services will be held privately, and there will be a family graveside at the Woodside Cemetery in West Yarmouth at a date and time to be announced.
Arrangements are in the care of the Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St. Winthrop, where condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com