Vincent A. DaMato Sr.
1938 - 2020
Vincent A. DaMato Sr.
Vincent A. DaMato Sr., age 82, of Stratford, beloved husband of the late Charlene Herman DaMato, passed away on November 20, 2020 in Cambridge Manor Health Center. Vincent was born in Norwalk on August 25, 1938 to the late Arthur and Myrtle (Reed) DaMato and had been a longtime area resident. He was a U.S. Army veteran and was a retired truck driver for Consolidated Freightways. Survivors include his devoted children, Vincent A. DaMato Jr., of Milford, Dennis DaMato and his wife Christine of Oxford, and Debbie Zalewski of North Haven, 6 cherished grandchildren, Vincent DaMato (Sophia), Nicole DaMato, Haley DaMato, Nicholas DaMato, April and David Zalewski, brother, Kieran DaMato, sisters, Michaela Hickey, and Damian Fanning and her husband Jeffrey, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, Vincent was predeceased by his son, Wayne R. DaMato and brother, Brendon DaMato. Due to the pandemic and restrictions on public gatherings, the family has elected to hold a private service. The Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com



Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
203-375-2200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford

