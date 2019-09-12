|
|
Vincent J. Barrett
Vincent J. Barrett, age 61, of Fairfield, beloved husband of Maria Chavez Barrett, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in his home with his loving family by his side. Born in Bridgeport, son of the late Richard and Virginia Graham Barrett, Vincent had been a lifelong Fairfield Town resident. He had worked as a foreman for the Town of Fairfield for nearly 40 years until his recent retirement. Vincent also taught boxing at the Wakeman Boys and Girls Club. He enjoyed the outdoors and nature, physical fitness, caring for his home and landscaping. In addition to Maria, his loving wife of 40 years, survivors include his children, Daniel Barrett, and his wife, Melissa, of Trumbull, Steven Barrett, Theresa Torres, and her husband, Luis, of Shelton, and Gabrielle Testa, and her husband, Gary, of Bethlehem; grandchildren Luis Torres, Laila and Noah Torres, Lucas Testa, and Braydan Barrett; brothers Richard Barrett, and his wife, Peggy, of Milford and Thomas Barrett of Fairfield; an aunt, Josephine Barrett; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services will be held on Saturday directly at Holy Family Church, 700 Old Stratfield Road, Fairfield at 12:30 p.m. Burial will be held privately. Calling hours will be held on Friday (TODAY) from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Foundation, 4 Oxford Rd., Milford, CT. To sign an online register or to get travel directions, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 13, 2019