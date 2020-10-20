Vincent P. Brennan, Sr.
Vincent Paul Brennan, Sr., age 89, of Stratford and Fort Myers Florida, beloved husband of the late Eileen "June" (Moore) Brennan, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 in the Carlton Convalescent Home, Fairfield. Mr. Brennan was born September 19, 1931 in Bridgeport, son of the late Egbert and Lillian (Frenzel) Brennan and had been a longtime Stratford resident before retiring to Florida. He was a Veteran of the US Air Force, a Connecticut State Police Trooper for 22 years who retired as Lieutenant in command of the Troop G barracks in Westport. He also worked as head of Security for Fairfield University. He was extremely proud of his family and adored his grandchildren. He was the Scoutmaster of Troop 202 Stratford. Vinny also donated his time to Literacy Volunteers, Fresh Air Fund, Army Corps of Engineers as well his Church and many other organizations. He is survived by his five children and their families: Vincent and Shannon Brennan and their children Amelia, Aidan, and Jacob of Stratford, Susan and Todd Parnoff and their daughter Elizabeth of Stratford, Robert and Doreen Brennan and their children Conor and Annie of Middletown, Patty and Billy Hines and their children Sean, Katie, Molly and Matthew of Stratford, and Timmy and Maura Brennan and their children, Emily and Danny of Stratford; two sisters-in-law, Linda Moore and Kathy Brennan and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers, John and Fred Brennan and two sisters Katherine 'Kay' Sam and Betty Burke. Friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass of Christian Burial co-celebrated by Father Bruce Roby and Deacon Joe Koletar on Friday, October 23, 2020 by meeting directly in Saint James Roman Catholic Church, 2110 Main St., Stratford. Due to COVID, the Church capacity is limited so the service will also be live streamed on Facebook and You Tube by searching for "St. James RC Community of Faith." Interment with Military Honors will follow in Union Cemetery, Stratford. Due to the pandemic, there will be limited calling hours on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. for those who truly wish to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Vicki Soto Memorial Fund, 158 Knowlton St., Stfd., CT 06615. We will miss his twinkling blue eyes and witty sense of humor. His kindness will be carried on by his children and grandchildren. We know his love is eternal, but we will miss his reassuring presence. For additional information or to leave a message of condolence, visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com
