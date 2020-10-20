1/1
Vincent Brennan
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vincent's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vincent P. Brennan, Sr.
Vincent Paul Brennan, Sr., age 89, of Stratford and Fort Myers Florida, beloved husband of the late Eileen "June" (Moore) Brennan, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 in the Carlton Convalescent Home, Fairfield. Mr. Brennan was born September 19, 1931 in Bridgeport, son of the late Egbert and Lillian (Frenzel) Brennan and had been a longtime Stratford resident before retiring to Florida. He was a Veteran of the US Air Force, a Connecticut State Police Trooper for 22 years who retired as Lieutenant in command of the Troop G barracks in Westport. He also worked as head of Security for Fairfield University. He was extremely proud of his family and adored his grandchildren. He was the Scoutmaster of Troop 202 Stratford. Vinny also donated his time to Literacy Volunteers, Fresh Air Fund, Army Corps of Engineers as well his Church and many other organizations. He is survived by his five children and their families: Vincent and Shannon Brennan and their children Amelia, Aidan, and Jacob of Stratford, Susan and Todd Parnoff and their daughter Elizabeth of Stratford, Robert and Doreen Brennan and their children Conor and Annie of Middletown, Patty and Billy Hines and their children Sean, Katie, Molly and Matthew of Stratford, and Timmy and Maura Brennan and their children, Emily and Danny of Stratford; two sisters-in-law, Linda Moore and Kathy Brennan and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers, John and Fred Brennan and two sisters Katherine 'Kay' Sam and Betty Burke. Friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass of Christian Burial co-celebrated by Father Bruce Roby and Deacon Joe Koletar on Friday, October 23, 2020 by meeting directly in Saint James Roman Catholic Church, 2110 Main St., Stratford. Due to COVID, the Church capacity is limited so the service will also be live streamed on Facebook and You Tube by searching for "St. James RC Community of Faith." Interment with Military Honors will follow in Union Cemetery, Stratford. Due to the pandemic, there will be limited calling hours on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. for those who truly wish to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Vicki Soto Memorial Fund, 158 Knowlton St., Stfd., CT 06615. We will miss his twinkling blue eyes and witty sense of humor. His kindness will be carried on by his children and grandchildren. We know his love is eternal, but we will miss his reassuring presence. For additional information or to leave a message of condolence, visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MCDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - Stratford
2591 MAIN ST
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 378-0758
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MCDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - Stratford

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved