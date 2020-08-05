Vincent A. Cacace, Jr.
On Sunday, August 2, 2020, Vincent A. Cacace, Jr., beloved husband, brother, uncle and friend, passed away at the age of 73. Vinny was born on January 12, 1947 in Bridgeport, CT to Margaret R. (Cullen) and Vincent A. Cacace, M.D. He received his bachelor's degree from Salem College in Salem, WV and a master's degree from the University of Bridgeport. Vinny was a school administrator who enjoyed a long career with the Bridgeport Public School system. On July 7, 2012, he married Audrey Makar in Pompano Beach, FL.
Vinny's defining characteristic was laughter — he created it everywhere he went. His humor was spontaneous, observant, infectious; it was never cruel, though it could sometimes veer to the off-color. His family hopes that, as you read this, you're remembering one of Vinny's famously funny stories or jokes with a smile on your face and laughter on your lips. His phone calls, and there were many calls to many friends and loved ones, opened with an exuberant, "Ey yo!" He was always asking after how you were and telling you he was rooting for you. Vinny had your back. An accomplished boxer, Vinny shared his love of the Sweet Science with countless competitors, friends and students over his many years in the ring.
Vinny was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret R. (Cullen) and Vincent A. Cacace, M.D. He is survived by his loving wife Audrey Makar of Pompano Beach, FL, his sisters Rosann Madan of Boston, MA and Ellen Maxwell of Fairfield, CT, brothers-in-law Anil Madan and Tom Maxwell, nieces Ellen Sarah Ronnenberg of Charlotte, NC and Anjolie Madan of New York, NY, and nephew Thomas F. Maxwell III of Washington, DC.
Due to Covid-19, a memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, Vinny's family asks that donations be made to Big Dog Ranch Rescue (www.bdrr.org
). Arrangements entrusted to the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com