Vincent Albin Carrafiello
Professor Vincent Albin Carrafiello, age 78, of Monroe, Connecticut passed away on Saturday June 29, 2019. Vincent was born November 16, 1940, to the late Anthony Carrafiello and Wanda Platkiewicz Carrafiello. He leaves behind his loving sister Joan Carrafiello. A visitation for Vincent will be held Friday, July 5, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son, Community Funeral Home, 315 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe, Connecticut 06468. A Mass of Christian Burial will occur Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Jude Church, 707 Monroe Turnpike in Monroe. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 208 S. Main Street in Newtown. Vincent's full obituary can be found at SpadaccinoFuneralHome.com. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at this website as well. Memorial contributions may be made to your .
Published in Connecticut Post from July 3 to July 4, 2019
