Vincent DeLucia

Vincent DeLucia ( Jim ) 83 years old, of Shelton, CT died on December 17th, due to a short battle with cancer. He was born on August 19, 1936 in Bridgeport, CT to Olympia and Theodore DeLucia who predeceased him.
Vincent was predeceased by his sister Annette Bashar. He is survived by his children Jo-Ann Lavin and husband Kevin Lavin and his son Michael DeLucia. Vincent had five grandchildren Laura DeLucia, Kevin Delucia, Brian Lavin, Caitlin Lavin and Riley Lavin. He is survived by his siblings Anthony DeLucia, Rachael Engle, Ann Marie Rose and Christine Perrier.
Vincent served his country in the United States Navy. He worked at Sikorsky Aircraft as a mechanic. He enjoyed being with his family especially Sunday dinners. He was Santa for many years at Jones Family Farm and he loved working on his old cars and collecting everything in sight.
A memorial service will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, 50 Fairmont Place in Shelton, Ct on Jan 25 at 10:00 a.m. A military burial will be done at a later date.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 7, 2020
