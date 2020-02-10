|
|
Vincent Felis
Vincent (Vinnie) Felis, 93 of Shelton, the beloved husband of 49 years to Susan Ann Kadar Felis, died peacefully on February 7, 2020 at home, surrounded by his family. Vinnie was born in Bridgeport on November 24, 1926 to the late Patrick Frank and Rose Dezenzio Felis.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his brother, Austin of FL/VT; his daughters, Nancy Carr of Dunwoody, GA and Susan Esposito of Northford, CT; his stepdaughter, Dori Seamans and her husband Tim of Norwalk; and stepson, David Kovacs and his wife Pam of Lebanon, NH. He will also be missed by his 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Vinnie was predeceased by his brothers, Patrick, Jr. and Robert.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home, 50 Reef Rd. in Fairfield Center. Interment is private. Friends may greet his family from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Visiting Nurses Services of CT, 12 Cambridge Drive, Trumbull, CT 06611, www.vnsct.org or to .
To send an online condolence, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 11, 2020