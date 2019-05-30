Vincent J. Fiorillo

Vincent Fiorillo passed away on May 27, 2019, in Stratford, CT at the age of 91. He was born in New York City on September 5, 1927, to his beloved parents Silvia and Salvatore Fiorillo. Following the end of World War II he served as part of the United States occupation forces in Japan. Upon honorable discharge from the armed services he attended The University of Bridgeport. His brothers, Louis, Michael, and Ralph predeceased Vincent. He is survived by his brothers Andrew Fiorillo of Boca Raton, FL and Anthony Fiorillo of Brighton, MI as well as many devoted nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the 3rd floor staff at Lord Chamberlain Nursing Home, Connecticut Hospice, and the staff from the Davenport-Dunbar Residence.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Vincent to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in St. Mark Church, 500 Wigwam Lane, Stratford, CT. Entombment will be private. Published in Connecticut Post on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary