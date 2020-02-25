|
|
Vincent H. Massey, Sr.
Vincent H. Massey Sr., age 94, of the Lordship section of Stratford, beloved husband of 72 years to Therese (McCarthy) Massey, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 in Bridgeport Hospital. Mr. Massey was born May 26, 1925 in Bridgeport, son of the late George and Mary (Heinz) Massey and had been a Stratford resident for over 70 years. Vincent was a United States Navy veteran of World War II and was the retired president of Massey Fuel. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Family, church and community were first and foremost in his life. Vinny enjoyed boating and the beach, he was an active member of the Lordship Fathers Club, Milford Yacht Club and Pootatuck Yacht Club. He was a lifelong parishioner in Our Lady of Peace Church. Survivors, in addition to his wife, include his eight children, Margaret Lasek and her husband Paul, George Massey and his wife Kimberly, Vincent Massey and his wife Patricia, Kathy Thompson and her husband Christopher, Kevin Massey and his wife Jeanne, Eileen Homza and her husband Joseph, Robert Massey and his wife Beth and Christopher Massey and his wife Stephanie; a surviving sister, Rita Massey Good; twenty-one grandchildren, twenty-three great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. by meeting directly in Our Lady of Peace Church, 651 Stratford Road, Stratford, CT 06615. Interment with military honors will follow in Saint Michael's Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. For additional information or to share a message of condolence, visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 26, 2020