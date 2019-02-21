|
Vincent J. Byrne Jr.
Vincent J. Byrne, Jr., 59, a Fairfield resident, died at St. Vincent's hospital on Thursday, February 14th after a short battle with cancer.
Vince was a commercial real estate agent with Coldwell Banker Commercial, a proud member of the South Norwalk Boat Club and an avid car enthusiast.
Such a good, pure soul. One of God's greatest gifts to all who knew him.
Vince is survived by his mother Margaret, his sisters and brothers-in-law, Meg and Bob Crosby, Lori and Keith Paquette and his nephews Bobby, Brian, Daniel, Christopher and niece Erin Marie.
A Celebration of Life will be held in April.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 21, 2019