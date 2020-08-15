1/1
Vincent J. Fazio
Vincent J. Fazio
Vincent J. Fazio, age 79, of Easton, beloved husband of Gloria Cetorelli Fazio, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 with his loving family by his side. Born in Bridgeport on October 4, 1940, he was a son of the late Vincent S. and Elvira L. Cerretta Fazio. A graduate of Fairfield Preparatory School, Vincent was also a graduate of Fairfield University and went on to have a successful career in the financial industry. He was the founder of Community Federal Savings and Loan in Bridgeport, where he served as President and CEO for over a decade. Vincent then went on to start Emerald Financial Corporation where he spent most of his time financing projects for people in his community. Vincent was also a mayoral candidate in Bridgeport in 1967 and was a 4th degree Knight of Columbus. Most of all he loved helping people by using his contacts to find lifelong careers in business. But above all things in life, he was a dedicated and loving husband, father and grandfather. He loved spending time with his family and his memory will live in their hearts forever. In addition to his beloved wife of 56 years, Gloria, survivors include his loving son, Michael Fazio of Fairfield, four cherished grandchildren, Alexis, Kira, Dante and Jenna Fazio, sister-in-law, Diana Petitte and her husband Ronald, a nephews, Ronald and Kyle Petitte and many dear friends. He was predeceased by his beloved son, James Fazio.
Due to the concern for social gatherings affecting all of us at this time, services and interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull will be held privately. Arrangements entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, CT 06611. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Daughters of Charity, 1490 North Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06604 in his name. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
(203) 373-1013
