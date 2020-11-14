Vincent J. Musco, Jr.
Vincent J. Musco, Jr. of Trumbull, passed away quietly on November 10, 2020 at the age of 86. Vincent was born in Bridgeport on December 11, 1934. He was one of eight children born to James and Sara Musco. He attended Harding High School and Fairfield University. He served in the U.S. Military in the 1950's in the Tank Corps and was stationed in Europe. Vincent went to work at AIG in New York City. Vinnie took the train for many years into the City. He was interested in sports and loved the New York Yankees, New York Giants and later The UCONN Women's basketball team. His favorite baseball player was Joe DeMaggio. He played golf throughout his life. He will be missed by friends and family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Grace Church, Stratford, Interment will follow in St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford. A walk-through visitation will take place prior to church from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, CT 06611. Visitors are asked to wear masks and social distance as they walk through. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Grace Church, 497 Second Hill Lane, Stratford, CT 06614. To leave an online condolence, visit www.abriola.com
