Vincent Joseph DeLibero
Vincent Joseph DeLibero, age 93 of Shelton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Born on January 13, 1927 in Bridgeport, he was a son of the late Cosimo and Marianna DeLibero. A U.S. Army veteran, Vincent was a retired accountant for International Harvester for many years. Vincent was a lifelong parishioner at Holy Rosary Church in Bridgeport and was a member of the YMCA. He enjoyed a good cigar and a glass of scotch. But above all he enjoyed time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren. Survivors include his devoted lifelong partner, Theresa Miklus of Shelton, three loving children, Diane Waldron of Cheshire, John Miklus and his wife Kerry of Michigan and Jill Hirsch and her husband Craig of Monroe, six loving grandchildren, Kyle Waldron, Ryan, Skylar and Evan Miklus, and Jared and Kaitlyn Hirsch as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings Frances DeFrancisco and Joseph, Gabriel, Anthony and Lawrence DeLibero.
A graveside service will take place on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 12:15 p.m. directly in St. Michael's Cemetery, 2610 Stratford Ave., Stratford. Face masks must be worn, and social distancing is expected. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com
