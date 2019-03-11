Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parente-Lauro Funeral Home Inc.
559 Washington Ave.
Bridgeport, CT 06604
203-579-1494
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Andrew Church
435 Anton St.
Bridgeport, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent Montanaro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent Montanaro


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Vincent Montanaro Obituary
Vincent J. Montanaro
May 24, 1930-March 1, 2019
Vincent J. Montanaro, age 88, the beloved husband of the late Mattie E. (Moran) Montanaro, entered into eternal rest on Friday, March 1, 2019 in the Jewish Senior Center where he was residing. Born in Bridgeport on May 24, 1930 he was the son of the late Jennie Montanaro. He was a loving husband and father. Vincent worked in construction for 47 years with E & F Construction Co., plus other major companies. He loved to cook and visit family and friends.
Survivors include his two daughters; Theresa M. Mennillo of Bridgeport, and Jenny Pereiro and husband Michael of Shelton, five grandchildren; Kelly, Louis, and Tiffany Mennillo, Michael and Elizabeth Pereiro, his six great-grandchildren; Josilyn, Trinity, Louis V, Nevaeh, Lylith, and Mah'Niyah.
Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY in St. Andrew Church, 435 Anton St., Bridgeport with a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donation be made to The , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 3360, or visit, www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org, memory of Vincent. Arrangements entrusted to the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences please visit www.parentelauro.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parente-Lauro Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now