Vincent J. Montanaro

May 24, 1930-March 1, 2019

Vincent J. Montanaro, age 88, the beloved husband of the late Mattie E. (Moran) Montanaro, entered into eternal rest on Friday, March 1, 2019 in the Jewish Senior Center where he was residing. Born in Bridgeport on May 24, 1930 he was the son of the late Jennie Montanaro. He was a loving husband and father. Vincent worked in construction for 47 years with E & F Construction Co., plus other major companies. He loved to cook and visit family and friends.

Survivors include his two daughters; Theresa M. Mennillo of Bridgeport, and Jenny Pereiro and husband Michael of Shelton, five grandchildren; Kelly, Louis, and Tiffany Mennillo, Michael and Elizabeth Pereiro, his six great-grandchildren; Josilyn, Trinity, Louis V, Nevaeh, Lylith, and Mah'Niyah.

Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY in St. Andrew Church, 435 Anton St., Bridgeport with a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donation be made to The , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 3360, or visit, www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org, memory of Vincent.