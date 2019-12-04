Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Vincent J. Murray
Vincent J. Murray, age 78, of Shelton, beloved husband of Nancy Beaudwin Murray, died on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Vincent was born in Bronx, NY on September 14, 1941 to the late Frank and Rose Bruder Murray. Vincent was an electronic engineer at Unholtz-Dickie in Wallingford for many years until his retirement. He was a proud US Marine Veteran and loved to talk about his time in the service. He enjoyed going to the casino with his wife and sister, Yankees baseball and Sunday family dinners. He was an avid reader and loved to learn about history. Vincent loved to be the life of the party and always would be caught cracking jokes. He loved playing with his great-grandson and picking up his granddaughter from school and having coffee dates. Survivors include his daughter, Donna Murray-Wiltsie of Shelton, grandchildren; Brittni Fife (David) and Kiara Wiltsie both of Shelton, proud great-grandfather of Jackson Fife, brothers; Frank Murray (Tina) of Milford, Peter Murray (Edo) of FL, and sister, Maryann Ruocco (Vincent) of The Bronx and many nieces and nephew and great-nieces and nephews he was fond of. Vincent was predeceased by his brother, John Murray, first wife, Ruth Murray and son-in-law, Jack Wiltsie. Friends and family may call on Friday, December 6th from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. in THE GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 291 BRIDGEPORT AVENUE, MILFORD. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, December 7th at 10:00 a.m. in Saint Joseph's Church, 50 Fairmont Place, Shelton. Full Military Honors will be performed. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the s Project. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 5, 2019
