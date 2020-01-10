Connecticut Post Obituaries
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
(203) 373-1013
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
9:30 AM
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Andrew Church
Bridgeport, CT
Vincent P. Casa


1930 - 2020
Vincent P. Casa Obituary
Vincent P. Casa
Vincent P. Casa, age 89, of Bridgeport, beloved husband of Adelia Romeo Casa, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 in Bridgeport Hospital. Born in Bridgeport on May 19, 1930, he was a son of the late Salvatore and Rose Romano Casa. Mr. Casa graduated from Harding High School and was a tool crib manager for Cornwall and Patterson for many years. He was proud to be a Fourth Degree Knight for the Knights of Columbus and was a member of two councils, The Park City Council and St. Frances Cabrini Council. In addition to his wife, Adela, survivors include a sister, Carmela Regina of Monroe, a brother, Peter S. Casa of Bridgeport as well as several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will take place on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. from the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull and at 10:30 a.m. in St. Andrew Church, Bridgeport for a Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment will follow at the family mausoleum at St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Sunday from 1-4 p.m. To leave an online condolence, visit www.abriola.com
Published in Connecticut Post from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
