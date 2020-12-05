1/
Vincent Renzi
1955 - 2020
Vincent D. Renzi
Vincent D. Renzi, age 65 of Waterbury and formerly Bridgeport passed away Tuesday, December 1st, 2020 at Waterbury Hospital. Born in Bridgeport on August 19, 1955, he was the son of the late Vincent and Julia Kosh Renzi and brother of the late Lynn Marie Renzi. Vincent is survived by his brother, Robert Renzi and his wife Rosemary of Monroe; his four loving nieces: Sheryl VonSmeets and her husband Kevin, Jennifer Renzi and her husband Michael, Marianne Wood and her husband Patrick, and Angela Seigfried and her husband Derek; also survived by two great nieces and four great nephews. Funeral services will be private. He will be interred at Mountain Grove Cemetery of Easton. In lieu of flowers, please make any donation to St. Margaret Shrine, 2523 Park Avenue, Bridgeport, CT. 06604 To send online condolences please visit www.redgatehennessy.com



Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Redgate - Hennessy Funeral Home
4 Gorham Place
Trumbull, CT 06611
203-372-3587
