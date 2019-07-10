Vincent Rubinsky

After a brief illness, Vincent Rubinsky, age 69, passed away on June 26, 2019 surrounded by family. Born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, to Broney P. and Annie M (Navikas) Rubinsky on November 8, 1949, Vinny is survived by his brother Bruno V. Rubinsky and sister Dolores Proul, sister-in-law Patricia Donovan and brother-in-law Les Proul. He is also survived by his beloved nieces and nephews Susan M Rubinsky, Alisa M. Flores, Pedro O. Flores and Bruno Patrick Rubinsky, and grandnephew Peter Mongillo and grandniece Priscilla Flores.

Vinny attended the University of New Haven after graduating Stratford High School in 1967. He became a Merchant Marine in 1969 and travelled the world, coming home to Lordship, Stratford in the early 1980's. He later owned a construction company and was a sheet metal engineer, specializing in custom commercial fabrications in the energy and other sectors.

A lifetime member of East End Yacht Club in Bridgeport, Vinny was an avid boater and fisherman and had many dear friends. Irreverent as always, you could hear Vinny coming from a half-mile away when he tooted his custom truck horn which sounded like an amplified clown horn. You never knew when he might stop by unannounced to check out how your tomatoes were growing or to talk about how great "Ma's Cole Slaw" was.

Vinny enjoyed travelling to Las Vegas to meet up with his niece Alisa and grandniece Priscilla to watch Pedro compete in bowling tournaments. One time, Vinny ended up in the opening ceremony of the National Tournament with the bowlers, first in line marching down through the center aisle to the national anthem, even though he was just a spectator. He got a standing ovation for his performance, and thrilled his niece Priscilla with his entrance.

Vinny recently took up baking. That's how he blew the oven up (unrelated to cause of death). Vinny also enjoyed tinkering around in the basement or the boat yard, carrying on the Rubinsky family tradition of invention. No stranger to the local Blight Officer, Vinny's yard was filled with boats, tractors, machines, rusty sheds, and a great variety of parts that might be needed. While Vinny's more conventional neighbors might not be missing him now, we – his family – sure are. He was a one of a kind iconoclast who will always be in our hearts.

Services will be private. Please visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com to express condolences. Published in Connecticut Post on July 11, 2019