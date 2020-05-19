Vincent Zelinsky
Vincent J. Zelinsky
Vincent J. Zelinsky, age 91, of Milford, CT, formerly of Cocoa North Florida, died on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Orange Health Care Center.
He was the loving husband of the late Florence V. (Harsch) Zelinsky.
Mr. Zelinsky was born in Bridgeport, CT to the late Andrew and Agnes Zelinsky. He proudly served our country in the US Army from May 1951 to May 1953 and spent time in Germany. Mr. Zelinsky retired from Raybestos in Stratford, as well as Sikorsky Aircraft, and the Brevard County School system in Florida. He belonged to the Slovak Catholic Sokol of Bridgeport and he also belonged to the Thaddeus Kosciuszko Society of Milford. His kind and humorous soul will be greatly missed by his family, and the staff at Orange Health Care Center.
He is survived by one beloved son, Vincent R. Zelinsky, and his wife, Diane of Milford, and a grandson Vincent Nicholas; two sisters, Frances Saresky and Irene Cullen, and several nieces and nephews. He had been predeceased by two brothers, Joseph Zelinsky and Edward Zelinsky; and four sisters, Mae Liscinsky, Helen Marseglia, Marge Skandera and Agnes Doyle. As well as extended family John Kenz of Boise, ID and Audrey Foote of Ludlow, VT.
Due to the current pandemic restrictions, Vincent's burial must be private. Online condolences may be left at SpadaccinoFuneralHome.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home
315 Monroe Turnpike
Monroe, CT 06468
2034458500
May 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Spadaccino Funeral Home
