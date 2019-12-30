|
|
Vincenza Licalzi Dailey
Vincenza Licalzi Dailey, age 94, of Bridgeport, passed on December 29, 2019 in at St. Joseph Manor in Trumbull.
She leaves behind her beloved daughters, Marion Lazariuk and Elizabeth Palmiero; two granddaughters, Nicole Lazariuk and Laura Delzell; four great-grandsons, Charles Pataky and Thomas Pataky and Luke Joseph Delzell and Lloyd Michael Delzell.; her sister, Carla Caminiti along with her son, Peter and his daughter Silvana. She was predeceased by her firstborn grandchild, Charles Pataky; six brothers and sisters in Sicily; and her first husband, Joe Palmiero and the father of her children.
Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 9:15 a.m. at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford and at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Name of Jesus Church with a Mass of Christian Burial officiated by Rev. Bert Pinciaro. Interment will follow at Union Cemetery. Friends may call on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m.
For full obituary or to express condolences online, please visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com to express condolences online.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 31, 2019