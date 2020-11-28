Vincenza Cortina Pullo
Vincenza Cortina Pullo, age 90, of Trumbull, was called home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at St. Vincent's Medical Center and to be reunited with the love of her life of 69 years, her husband Biagio Pullo. Born in Ripi, Province of Frosinone, Italy on December 7, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Augusto and Rosa Zangrilli Cortina and was a longtime resident of Trumbull. Vincenza was the matriarch of the Pullo and Cortina families and cherished her family above all else. She loved cooking and caring for them. She always placed the needs of everyone else before herself; she was selfless and generous and was always the first to be there for her family in their time of need. She loved the Lord and was a very religious woman. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be missed by all who knew her. Survivors include two sons, Rocco Pullo of Trumbull and Angelo Pullo and his wife Marilyn of Monroe, five beloved grandchildren, Michael and his wife Angela, Brian, Mark, Jason and his wife Abby and Joseph, a great-grandson, Kai Pullo, brothers, Lino Cortina and his wife Lina and Gino Cortina and his wife Silvana, all of Trumbull and a sister-in-law, Sebastiana Cortina of Trumbull and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Albert Cortina Sr. and a sister-in-law, Filomena Cortina. Due to the concerns about social gatherings affecting us all at this time, funeral and interment services will be held privately for the immediate family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com
.