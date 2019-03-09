Vincenzina Ianni

Vincenzina Marini Ianni, age 87, of Bridgeport, beloved wife of the late Sebastiano Ianni, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Born in Torrice, Province of Frosinone, Italy on December 15, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Domenico Antonio and Palmira Fabrizi Marini and was a longtime resident of Bridgeport. Vincenzina was a loving mother, sister, aunt and grandmother and was always cooking and caring for her family, they were the most important part of her life. Survivors include three loving children, Palmira Ianni, Enzo (wife, Kathleen) Ianni, and Antonello Ianni all of Shelton, two cherished grandchildren, Daniella and Nicholas Ianni, six brothers and sisters, Suor Maria Immacolata of Canada, Enrico Marini and his wife Teresa of Trumbull, Gino Marini and his wife Soccorsa of Trumbull, Lino Marini and his wife Mafalda of Weston, Ada Mallone and her husband Gino of Trumbull, Lina Colatosti and her husband Rafael of France as well as several nieces and nephews, great- nieces and nephews. Special cousins, Fernando and Rosanna Fabrizi and their family, Enrico and Linda Marini, grandchildren of the heart, Lisa Marini, Anna White and her family, Carla Psarofagis and her family. Her children and family would like to give a big thanks to her wonderful caretakers who loved her dearly, Mayte Montes and Antonella Romano. Funeral services will take place on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. from the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull and at 10:30 a.m. in St. Andrew Church, Bridgeport for a Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment will follow in Mountain Grove Cemetery Pilgrimage Mausoleum, Bridgeport. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Sunday from 1-4 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. To leave an online condolence, visit www.abriola.com. Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary