Vincenzo Luongo
Vincenzo Luongo, age 74, of Bridgeport, beloved husband of Maria Marini Luongo, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 14, 2020 surrounded by his devoted family after a courageous battle with cancer. Born on April 9, 1946 in Casalbore, Province of Avellino, Italy he was a son of the late Antonio and Mafalda DiBlasi Luongo. Before immigrating to the U.S. in 1969, Vincenzo was a member of the Polizia Stradale in Italy. Settling in Bridgeport, he was a retired employee of Precision Resources and was a member of the Circolo Sportivo Italian American Club. He enjoyed spending time in his garage, where he would tinker with his tools and use his many skills to fabricate or repair something for someone; he always gave of himself to help others. Above all he was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather. Affectionately called "Papa", his smile could light up the room when his grandchildren were around. The love he gave will live in the hearts of all who knew and loved him. He was a humble and selfless man who could speak intelligently on any subject and enjoyed conversations with all. His family will honor his legacy by continuing his ideals of kindness and compassion. He will be deeply missed. In addition to his beloved wife of 47 years, Maria, survivors include his two loving sons, Anthony Luongo and his wife Linda of Monroe and Vincent Luongo Jr. and his wife Mari Lu of Bridgeport, three cherished and adored grandchildren, Isabella, Gabriella and Giovanni, a brother, Calogero Luongo and his wife Rosemary of Bridgeport, sister-in-law, Vincenza Marini of Bridgeport, brother-in-law, Lorenzo Marini and his wife Holly of Monroe, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Livio Marini.
Due to restrictions affecting us all at this time concerning social gatherings, all funeral services and interment in St. Michael's Cemetery will be held privately for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Project Purple, www.projectpurple.org. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 16, 2020.